LONDONDERRY -- A raccoon has tested positive for rabies after a confrontation with a dog on Holton Circle, Londonderry police said on Thursday.
Animal Control Officer David Carver responded to the address Tuesday and was able to locate the racoon, which was showing possible signs of rabies. The animal was euthanized and sent for testing in Concord, police said. The test came back positive.
The dog's vaccinations were current but set to expire at the end of the month. Police asked its owners to quarantine the dog for 10 days.
"Please remember to keep an eye on your pets while they are in your yard and especially if you are walking them out in public," Capt. Patrick Cheetham said in a news release. "We encourage you to have your pet vaccinated as soon as possible, especially since we have a confirmed case of rabies in town."
More than 60 dogs were registered and vaccinated at a drive-through rabies clinic April 10 held by Londonderry police in coordination with the town clerk's office.
The town of Hudson will host a drive-through rabies vaccination clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It is limited to the first 200 pets. For information, visit https://www.hudsonnh.gov/police/page/rabies-clinic-0.