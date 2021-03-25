A raffle drawing for the chance to trap a bear in Maine has prompted more than 70,000 people to sign an online petition calling for the removal of two state Fish and Game commissioners associated with the contest.
Gov. Chris Sununu, to whom the petition is addressed, had no comment this week, according to a spokesperson.
The commissioners —Paul DeBow of Grafton County and John Caveney of Cheshire County — say they aren’t leaving.
The two commissioners, who also are directors of the New Hampshire Trappers Association, said they were aware of the petition launched by Kristina Snyder of Chester.
As of last Thursday afternoon, the petition had about 69,500 signatures, the majority from other states or outside the U.S.
Snyder said that the petition was a response to an announcement on the Trappers Association’s Facebook page and website about a “unique Maine black bear raffle!”
The Jan. 1 announcement, which as of Thursday had been removed from Facebook but was still on the website, noted that Maine is “the only state in the contiguous U.S. that still recognizes bear-trapping as a method of regulated take.”
The raffle winner, to be announced July 6, will receive “a 5-day self-guided bear hunting/trapping package for September 13th, 2021, up to the end of the state’s black bear season” in Maine. The award package includes accommodations, two active bait sites, a “Crit-R-Done” bear trap and $1,000.
Snyder said she is not alleging that DeBow and Caveney have done anything illegal, only that their serving on both the Fish and Game Commission and as directors of the Trappers Association has created “a question of ethical and moral concerns.”
Trapping is “cruel, inhumane and unnecessary,” Snyder said, and “serves no true management purpose.” California banned recreational trapping in 2019, and the New Mexico legislature recently banned trapping on public lands, she said.
Snyder said that besides indiscriminately killing non-targeted birds and animals, recreation trappers — unlike nuisance trappers — “are going out into the middle of nowhere to trap an animal that’s not bothering anybody.”
Snyder said if Sununu doesn’t remove DeBow and Caveney, she wants them to step down as NHTA directors because “it would reduce their conflict.”
In interviews last week, both DeBow and Caveney said the Trappers Association’s raffle is appropriate. They said the state of Maine uses trapping, as well as hunting, to control its bear population — estimated to be about four times the size of New Hampshire’s, which is about 5,000 bears.
DeBow said Snyder’s petition contains inflammatory language and misrepresents that bear-trapping is illegal in New Hampshire.
“There’s just no open season and bear-trapping is not an approved method for sportsmen,” he said. The Fish and Game Department uses foot snares, the same as used in Maine, to trap nuisance bears.
As to the petition’s claims of conflict, “I see no conflict whatsoever and I have no intentions of stepping down from either the commission or the trapping association,” DeBow said.
Caveney, who qualified that he is a relatively new Fish and Game commissioner, said he has never spoken with Snyder but would gladly receive or return her call.
The raffle “is occurring in the State of Maine where bear hunting and bear-trapping is completely legal,” Caveney said, and “there’s no offer to win something that is an illegal pursuit.”
Asked to address the complaints of trapping foes, Caveney declined. “They don’t listen. It’s based on pure emotion.”
According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, a hunter may kill one bear by trapping and one bear by hunting each year.
According to its website, the department’s objective is to stabilize the bear population — with no significant increase or decrease — “through traditional hunting and trapping activities.”
Although legal, bear-trapping in Maine is controversial. For the second time in a decade, voters in 2014 defeated a ballot initiative to end bear-baiting, hounding and trapping.
Even if Sununu removed DeBow and Caveney, he likely would replace them with people of similar backgrounds.
RSA 206:2 states that the qualifications for being appointed a member of the Fish and Game Commission include being “An active outdoorsman holding a resident fishing, hunting, or trapping license in at least 5 of the 10 years preceding the appointment;” and also being an active member “in a conservation or sportsmen’s organization in this state.”
The law defines “sporting clubs” as “n organization which has specific interests in hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife and habitat conservation and which has been registered with the department of state for at least 2 consecutive years.”