Horse Racing: Preakness-Workouts

Preakness Stakes contender Mage trains Tuesday morning at Pimlico Race Track.  

 Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

The second jewel of the Triple Crown will be run this Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

A field of eight has been entered in the Preakness, headed by Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

