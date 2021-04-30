This is New Hampshire Audubon’s Rare Bird Alert for Monday, April 26.
During the Corona virus outbreak N.H. Audubon encourages you to enjoy birding safely; please follow travel and social distance recommendations from state and federal authorities.
A sandhill crane was seen at Bedell Bridge State Park in Haverhill on April 24, and one was seen along Airport Road in Swanzey on the 25th.
A black vulture was reported from Orchard Hill Road in Peterborough on April 24.
A red-headed woodpecker continues to be seen along Jordan Road in Keene and was last reported on April 23.
A Caspian tern was seen at the Connecticut River in Hinsdale on April 21.
Three common murres were seen along the coast on April 20.
A northern fulmar and a laughing gull were seen at Jeffrey’s Ledge on April 20.
Two lesser black-backed gulls, an Iceland gull, and two Bonaparte’s gulls were seen along the coast during the past week.
Three northern shovelers and five blue-winged teal were seen at the Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant (no vehicle access) on April 25.
A pair of blue-winged teal was seen on the Connecticut River in Hanover on April 25, and a pair of gadwall was seen on Lake Massabesic in Manchester on the 20th.
A greater scaup and three common goldeneyes were seen at the Charlestown Wastewater Treatment Plant on April 24.
A female Barrow’s goldeneye and a greater yellowlegs were seen on the Androscoggin River in Errol on April 20.
At least three willets and an overwintering semipalmated plover were seen on the coast on April 25. Also, more than 100 purple sandpipers were seen along the coast on the 25th.
Three Upland sandpipers were seen at Pease Airport on April 24.
A spotted sandpiper was seen in Rochester on April 19.
A black-crowned night-heron was heard in Hancock on April 20, and one was heard in Penacook on April 24.
A glossy ibis was seen in coastal Rye on April 24.
Two common redpolls were seen in Glen on April 22, and one was seen in Bartlett on the 23rd.
A white-winged crossbill was reported from Penacook on April 25, and one was reported from Pittsfield on the 24th. Recent red crossbill sightings included 25 in Swanzey on April 25; 20 at Front Park on Lake Massabesic on the 20th; and 12 in Concord on the 21st.
Two evening grosbeaks were reported from Penacook on April 25.
A few Louisiana waterthrushes, northern waterthrushes, black-and-white warblers, common yellowthroats, yellow warblers, and a black-throated blue warbler were reported from scattered locations during the past week.
A ruby-throated hummingbird was seen flying by Hampton Beach State Park on April 24.
Single white-crowned sparrows were reported from Lancaster, Gilford, Effingham, and Silver Lake during the past week.
A fox sparrow was seen in Rindge, and one was seen in Laconia, both on April 25.
Three horned larks were seen at Hampton Beach State Park on April 24.
A fish crow was reported from West Lebanon on April 23.
Thirty-eight broad-winged hawks and five sharp-shinned hawks were seen migrating north in Pittsfield on April 20.
.
This listing can be seen in its entirety at www.nhaudubon.org.