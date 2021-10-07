New Hampshire might not have a Red Lobster, but it has a blue-and-orange one.
The Seacoast Science Center in Rye recently began displaying a rare split-colored lobster, blue on one side and orange on the other. The 1 1/2-poundcrustacean, acquired from the Maine State Aquarium in West Boothbay Harbor, is a one-in-50-million specimen.
The Maine aquarium obtained the lobster more than a year ago after it likely was caught in a lobster trap and later donated, according to Seacoast Science Center aquarist Rob Royer.
This is the first time the lobster has been put on display.
“The split color is very dramatic — orange and blue — something you don’t see very often,” Royer said.
The rare find is known as a “gynandromorph” and has the characteristics of both male and female, Royer said.
The symmetrical coloring is suspected to be the result of a cellular split during the embryonic development of the lobster, just after fertilization.
“This is our first split-colored lobster that we have had,” Royer said Thursday, though the science center has managed to obtain other rare lobsters, including all-blue and calico lobsters.
Scientists estimate the chance of a blue lobster is 1 in 1 to 2 million, a red lobster 1 in 10 million, a yellow lobster 1 in 30 million, and the split lobster about 1 in 50 million. The white or “albino” lobster is the rarest of all, about 1 in 100 million. The Bangor Daily News reported on Aug. 31, 2017 that a white lobster had been pulled up off the north side of Chebeague Island in Casco Bay, though the fate of the lobster was not reported.
The Seacoast Science Center obtained the split-colored lobster in the spring of 2020 after the Maine State Aquarium closed because of COVID-19. The aquarium remains closed while it undergoes renovation.
When the offer was made to the Seacoast Science Center, Royer packed up a cooler, ice packs and an aerator and drove two-plus hours to Boothbay Harbor to bring the lobster to its new home.
Typical lobsters are a mottled brown color with tinges of green, red and yellow, which camouflages them on the ocean floor, where they hide under rocks to escape larger predators like striped bass. Rare-colored lobsters can stand out.
Royer estimates the split is 7 years old. On a healthy diet of smelt, herring and squid, it could have a long life, perhaps 35 years or more, he said.
The Seacoast Science Center is in Odiorne State Park. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.