Roosters won’t be banned from living in the area of Sesame Street in Raymond and other more dense neighborhoods -- at least for now.
The Raymond Planning Board considered the idea of prohibiting roosters in certain parts of town or requiring property owners to have a certain amount of land to own one, but decided against adding such a restriction to the town’s agriculture zoning laws at a meeting Thursday night.
Gretchen Gott was the only board member who appeared to support a rooster restriction to reduce neighborhood noise complaints
While the town hasn’t seen a flood of complaints, Gott insisted that doesn’t mean it’s not a valid concern for some residents who must deal with roosters living in their neighborhoods.
“For example, there’s a rooster near where I live. It’s loud. It’s right next to somebody else’s house. It’s right on their property line almost. Those people aren’t going to complain and neither am I. You want to try and keep peace in the neighborhood,” she said.
Gott listed several areas in Zone A, including Sesame Street, where houses are close together.
“I am not particularly in favor of having them in Zone A,” she said.
Because the town hasn’t received written complaints, planning board Chairman Jonathan Wood said he felt the town was “trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist at the moment.”
Selectman George Plante, the selectmen’s representative to the planning board, said he didn’t want to tell people what they could do with their property unless it was in the town’s best interest.
Meanwhile, the board is proposing other zoning changes, including the addition of definitions for private and public nuisances.
Under the proposal, a private nuisance would be defined as an “activity that substantially and unreasonably interferes with the use and enjoyment of another’s property. An activity must cause harm that exceeds customary interferences and be an appreciable and tangible interference with a property interest.”
The definition for a public nuisance describes it as an “unreasonable interference with a right common to the general public. It is behavior which substantially and unreasonably interferes with the health, safety, peace and comfort of the general community. At no time shall a public nuisance be created or allowed to continue.”