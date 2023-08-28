It was well before dawn, and Will Thomas and his group of Mississippi hunters were trying to capture an alligator. They had no idea how big it was, only that it had given them all they could handle for seven hours in the Yazoo River.
Eventually, after destroying almost all the equipment on the boat, the massive animal was brought to land early Saturday. Its measurements left the hunters astounded: They had landed a male alligator weighing 802.5 pounds and measuring 14 feet 3 inches long. Its length broke the state record as the longest alligator ever caught, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (WFP).
“It was pandemonium. It was chaos,” Thomas, a 43-year-old lawyer from Madison, Mississippi, told The Washington Post. “When you have an 800-pound animal on the end of a fishing rod, and he’s coming up and he looks like a beast, everybody is kind of going crazy, and your adrenaline is pumping.” The hunters eventually dispatched the gator with a shotgun blast — after getting a noose around it in accordance with state law, Thomas said.
Photos shared with The Post show the smiling hunters — Thomas, Don Woods, Tanner White and Joey Clark — holding the enormous alligator with its mouth wide open. The hunters have earned praise from Mississippi WFP, Gov. Tate Reeves and observers who said the sight of the record-breaking alligator was “nightmare material.”
“The sheer size of him was impressive, but we didn’t think he was anything that special,” Thomas said. “But when we got him out, pulled the tape measure out and we realized that he was over 14 feet, the level of excitement went up.”
The WFP confirmed the record-breaking alligator’s measurements, saying in a Facebook post that the animal had a belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46.5 inches. The agency noted that the previous record for longest alligator harvested was set in 2017 with an animal that was 14 feet 3/4 inches long.
“I was actually shocked,” Andrew Arnett, the alligator program coordinator for the WFP, told The Post. “It’s not every year you get something of this magnitude.”
The world record alligator length is 15 feet 9 inches, measured in 2014 in Alabama. Mississippi began offering seasons of alligator sport hunting in 2005. More than 950 alligator hunting tags were awarded in a lottery system to Mississippi hunters this year during the 10-day season, Arnett said. This year’s season began on Friday and ends on Labor Day.