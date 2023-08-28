It was well before dawn, and Will Thomas and his group of Mississippi hunters were trying to capture an alligator. They had no idea how big it was, only that it had given them all they could handle for seven hours in the Yazoo River.

Eventually, after destroying almost all the equipment on the boat, the massive animal was brought to land early Saturday. Its measurements left the hunters astounded: They had landed a male alligator weighing 802.5 pounds and measuring 14 feet 3 inches long. Its length broke the state record as the longest alligator ever caught, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (WFP).