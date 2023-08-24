WORLD-NEWS-ENV-ICE-MELT-PENGUINS-GET

Penguins walk on the basement area on Dec. 26, 2022, at the Kerguelen Islands, also known as the Desolation Islands, a group of islands in the sub-Antarctic.

 Patrick Hertzog/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Emperor penguin chicks emerge from their eggs in the coldest days of Antarctica’s winter. For the first months of their lives the birds are defenseless gray fluffballs, seeking warmth at their parents’ feet or in protective scrums at the center of their colony.

Unlike their parents, whose sleek black-and-white feathers seal their skin against the frigid ocean, chicks’ downy plumage isn’t waterproof. They must stay atop the ice and away from the sea until their watertight feathers emerge, typically around four months after hatching.