The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this winter by participating in the 2022 Winter Turkey Flock Survey.
The survey opened on Jan. 1 and will run through March 31. Information about the status of wintering wild turkeys is important because severe weather and limited natural food supplies can present serious challenges for turkeys. To participate, visit www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkey.html.
In 2021, 1,383 reports were received statewide for the Winter Turkey Flock Survey with 24,259 turkeys recorded, averaging 17.54 turkeys per flock. “The results from last winter were lower than 2019 when the survey garnered 2,309 flock reports totaling 40,476 turkeys,” said Allison Keating, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Turkey Project leader.
“Both 2019 and 2020 featured survey results that were much higher than 2018 when only 486 flocks totaling 9,833 birds were reported. The increase in observation reports during the winters of 2020 and 2021 may be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, because more people were at home and able to observe wildlife.”
The average number of turkeys in a flock reported statewide during 2020 was 17.54, which is almost identical to the 2019 winter survey average of 17.53 turkeys per flock.
The highest percentage of observed feeding occurred at backyard birdfeeders (63%). Twenty-one percent of turkeys were reported to have been feeding on acorns and beechnuts, while 15% were seen feeding on corn and grain, and 1% were witnessed eating apples or crab apples.
Public attitudes toward winter flocks of wild turkeys continue to be very favorable: 91.1% of respondents indicated that they strongly like or like seeing wild turkeys, 7.3% of people neither like nor dislike turkeys, while 1.59% of participants either dislike or strongly dislike turkeys.
“Many people just like to see turkeys on the landscape because their presence is part of what makes New Hampshire unique,” said Keating. “The observations people share through the online survey greatly adds to the Department’s understanding of the abundance, distribution, and survival rates of turkeys through the winter months here in the Granite State.”
The Department also continues to monitor the prevalence of two viruses that are present in the wild turkey population: avian pox and lymphoproliferative disease virus (LPDV). The public is asked to keep an eye out this winter for any turkeys displaying lesions or wart-like protuberances on the head or neck areas of turkeys they see and report these observations through the online survey.
During the winter of 2021, turkeys with visible lesions, which may have been indicative of avian pox or LPDV, were reported in 10 towns from six different wildlife management units. These findings are similar to the winter of 2019 when reports were chronicled from 11 towns and five wildlife management units. Overall, reports of symptomatic turkeys remain low.
To learn more about these viruses, visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/turkeys/turkey-virus.html.