One of three baby bears rescued last month after their Fitzwilliam den was destroyed has died.
The triplets were being cared for at the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, which announced the death of Fitz, the smallest cub and the only male, on social media. “It is with broken hearts that we inform you that Fitz passed away Friday,” the center wrote.
After their den inadvertently was destroyed by a crew cutting trees and the mother bear ran off, New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife experts decided to place the cubs with Ben Kilham, an internationally renowned bear rehabilitator.
Kilham named the three babies Fitz, Willa and Billie after the town where they were found. Fans have been following the cubs’ antics through videos posted by the Kilham Bear Center on Instagram.
Fitz succumbed to complications of pneumonia “after a short, precipitous decline,” the center posted on Instagram.
“He was a sweet, gentle cub full of mischief and merriment who kept his sisters on their toes and who brought joy to all that were privileged to take care of him and meet him. He will be sorely missed."
"This breaks my heart!" one person posted in reply. "My sincere sympathies to all who cared for him. And thank you for taking such good care of him and his sisters!"