Shoebert the seal is shown at the Beverley, Mass., Police Department early Friday morning.

A “sassy” seal decided to stroll out the water and pay a Massachusetts police department a visit early Friday morning.

The Beverly Police Department said officers were greeted by “Shoebert” the seal at 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Shoebert chose to waddle out of the water during the wee hours of the morning and managed to find his way to the Beverly Police Station parking lot “for some help,” officials stated.