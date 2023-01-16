FILE PHOTO: Argentine scientists discover largest raptor dinosaur fossil

FILE PHOTO: Fossilized bones of Maip macrothorax, a megaraptor dinosaur that lived in the Patagonia region of Argentina, are shown in the Buenos Aires National History Museum on April 27, 2022 . 

 AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS

 Scientists in Chile's Patagonia region are unearthing the southernmost dinosaur fossils recorded outside Antarctica, including remains of megaraptors that would have dominated the area's food chain before their mass extinction.

Fossils of megaraptors, a carnivorous dinosaur that inhabited parts of South America during the Cretaceous period some 70 million years ago, were found in sizes up to 10 meters long, according to the Journal of South American Earth Sciences.