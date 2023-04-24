 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

She adopted a 40-pound cat, and now they're on a weight loss journey together

Patches

A vet did not detect any underlying health problems in Patches, and concluded that the cat needs to adhere to a weight loss regimen.  

 Kay Ford
Ford and Patches

Ford and Patches cuddling on the floor. Ford hopes to embark on her own weight loss journey alongside her cat.  

Patches, a 6-year-old domestic short-haired cat, arrived at the Richmond Animal Care and Control shelter earlier this month, surrendered by his owner. Staff was stunned by his enormous size.

"We thought we had seen big cats before, but he was definitely the biggest that we've ever seen," said Robin Young, an outreach coordinator at the shelter, explaining that the standard weight for a domestic short-haired cat is about 15 pounds.

fat-cat

Kay Ford meeting Patches, a 40-pound cat, for the first time. Ford adopted Patches from Richmond Animal Care and Control on April 19.  
fat-cat

Patches in his new home with his siblings — Bella, a 13-year-old Yorkie, and Wellesley, a 2-year-old rescue cat.  

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred