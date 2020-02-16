LACONIA – After a three-year hiatus as a result of lack of snow, nature smiled on Laconia’s World Championship Sled Dog Derby and provided the needed weather conditions to host the 91st annual event over the weekend.
The start and finish line of the race was moved to Laconia Country Club and the fairways of the 18-hole golf course provided a smooth and scenic course for competitors and spectators alike. The 5.7-mile six-dog course stayed on club property, while the 11.5-mile trail for the unlimited division stretched farther afield along Meredith Center Road.
Guy Girard, of Saint-Thomas de Joliette, Quebec, Canada, was the musher to beat as the 2017 defending champion. He posted the fourth fastest time on Friday of 35 minutes, 51 seconds out of 16 teams, but had to drop one dog on Saturday that cost him nearly two minutes, time he was unable to make up on Sunday. He finished fifth overall with a three-day total time of 1 hour, 49 minues, 31 seconds.
Rejean Therrien, of St.-Emile, Quebec City, was the derby winner with a three-day time of 1:44:02. Second was Jean-Rene Saucier, of Canada with a total time of 1:45:31 and Claude Bellerive, of Charette, Quebec., was third in 1:46:41.
The Laconia race earns its championship name because of its combination of hills, head-on passing and multiple road crossings. Over the weekend mushers competed for their share of a $25,000 purse and the right to have their names engraved trophies, some dating back to just years after the first organized sled dog races were held in the City on the Lakes in 1929.
Girard, who has been racing sled dogs under the Komtik kennel name since 1981, said his passion for the sport is linked to the love of his canine athletes.
“I love being surrounded by the dogs. They give me so much. No matter what care I give them, they always give me more. My dogs are very special to me,” he said.
Fellow Canadian Saucier, was the leader going into Sunday’s final, having posted a time of 33.41 on Friday and 34:32 on Saturday.
Randy DeKuiper of Hesperia, Mich., who retired as a maintenance supervisor for Gerber, said at age 72, he was the oldest musher in the field. He’s been racing sled dogs for 48 years and in 1977 completed the Iditarod. The 938-mile race from Anchorage, in south central Alaska, to Nome on the western coast of the Bering Sea is considered the toughest contest in the sport. DeKuiper has been coming to the Laconia race for 32 years.
While the open division where mushers can harness an unlimited number of dogs is the highlight of the annual race, the six-dog class is the training ground for many drivers.
Grace Bailey of Strafford, who just recently returned from a five-year stint living and mushing in Alaska, was driving for the Midnight Run Racing Team of Merrimack, owned by Bill Boyd. Her team, with Bull and Phil serving as co-leaders, are a cross breed blend of German shorthair pointer and Alaskan husky.
Bailey’s Friday start proved a bit chaotic, when one dog decided she’d rather stay at the truck than run. Forced to put the dog in her sled, one of the wheel dogs became so anxious during the stop that he chewed through the main line harnessing the team to the sled.
A bystander stepped in to help and fortunately had superior knot tying skills. The roadside repair lasted the entire race, said a grateful Bailey, who is wrapping up her degree at UNH allowing her to become a wetland scientist.
“You hear all their paws going and their breathing. Your adrenaline gets going and it’s just pure bliss,” Bailey said of what it’s like to guide a sled hooked to a team of dogs running flat out.
“I’ve been (driving dog teams) since I was five years old. It’s the only thing that makes me feel whole.”
The unlimited course, typically about 15 miles long, was shortened as a result of snow conditions that had trail boss Jim Lyman and crew ferrying 35 dump truck loads of snow that was then spread onto some thin sections of the course using the Laconia Public Works Department’s giant snow blower.