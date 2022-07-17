MOULTONBOROUGH — “Forever chemicals” are increasingly having a negative effect on New Hampshire’s loon population, experts warn.
The substances, such as polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDE) and per — and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are used in flame retardants and in stain guards/firefighting foam are a serious threat to the water birds, they say.
“PFAS is huge,” said Harry Vogel, who for almost 25 years has been the senior biologist and executive director of the Loon Preservation Committee. On Saturday, the LPC hosted its annual Loon Festival, the working part of which began with an hourlong, statewide loon census.
Volunteers headed out to some of the 350 lakes that the LPC monitors and they will provide their numbers within a week or so, with the LPC collating the data and releasing a report in late August.
More than half of those lakes “have loons on them,” Vogel said, “but that still leaves a lot of empty lakes” with none.
Loon numbers are down from historical norms; historically, Vogel thinks that 300 years ago, New Hampshire’s loon population was at 500 pairs or “even considerably more.”
In 2021, the LPC counted 326 pairs that had gotten together, defended a territory and had the “potential to breed,” said Vogel, who expects the 2022 census to be “on track” with last year.
Overall, for the past decade, the population has grown 1.5% annually, which Vogel concedes is “low,” before qualifying that while loons may defend territory as vociferously as hummingbirds and may fight each other “to the death,” they are decidedly not prolific breeders.
A loon couple will produce one or two eggs at the most per season, he said, and the first hatchling will have a decided advantage over its sibling relative to their parents’ attention and food.
Although “nobody knows” how long loons live, said Vogel, the LPC over its history has determined that loons begin breeding around age 6 or 7, although they are capable of breeding at 3 years old.
“A big bird,” that weighs up to 16 pounds and is almost the size of a goose, loons are nonetheless susceptible to natural risks, including predation and loss of habitat, bur overwhelmingly to man-made ones, said Vogel, such as poisoning from the ingestion of lead weights and of fish contaminated with chemicals, including DDT, PCB, mercury, PFAS and, more recently, PBDE.
The Environmental Protection Agency says that it is concerned about PBDE’s because some of them are “persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic to both humans and the environment.”
The LPC on its website states that chemical contaminants have been shown to cause a variety of harmful health and reproductive effects to several bird species, including reducing the likelihood of eggs successfully hatching.”
“The impacts of these contaminants on loons are not well understood but are likely similar to other birds; and, as a fish-eating bird at the top of aquatic food chains, loons are important indicators of levels of these contaminants in the environment,” said the LPC.
Vogel called loons “sentinels of environmental quality.”
The good news for loons is that their population has quadrupled since the LPC was founded in 1975 to help them, he said, but things aren’t altogether rosy because “50% of loon nests fail.”
A loon newborn has a 70% chance of becoming a fledgling at 12 to 13 weeks, “and if they’re lucky, half will make it to a breeding age,” said Vogel.
Among man-made mortality factors, lead sinkers and jigs are “by far” the largest contributors to loon mortality, he said, which is why the LPC is pleased with the success of its innovative Lead Tackle Buyback Program.
Since it started in 2018, the program has purchased more than 30,000 pieces of lead-fishing equipment and has also served as a model for similar programs in other states.
The LPC is unique in what it does in New Hampshire, said Vogel, as well as being pre-eminent nationally in that “the LPC was the first organization to try to recover any loon population.”
The LPC has “the longest running and most comprehensive database of any loon population in the world,” he said, and one that can be readily cross-referenced.
The database contains information about climate — heat, cold, precipitation, flooding and drought events — in addition to contaminants and their levels.
Vogel is proud of everything that the LPC has done and is doing to increase the loon population in New Hampshire, but acknowledged there is much to do.
Loons are still considered a “threatened” species, Vogel said, “and even with all that 47 years of progress, we’re still only half way.”