Work has begun on an expansion project at the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Stratham that will include renovations, a veterinary wellness clinic, new barn and other improvements.
Ground was recently broken on the $6 million construction project that’s been in the planning stages since 2013 and will feature interior renovations to spaces for animal housing and care, the addition of a second multi-purpose classroom, a veterinary wellness clinic, new barn and riding arena, new roofs and other improvements.
“We’re excited about what it’s going to offer our community and we’re excited about what it’s going to offer our animals,” said Lisa Dennison, the SPCA’s executive director.
The project included the purchase of two neighboring properties at 102 and 108 Portsmouth Ave., which will allow the facility to expand its acreage from 6 to 15. New dog walking trails and enhanced paddock space is now available through the expansion of the properties.
Other work will include improvements to HVAC, kennel space, and fresh air accessibility to control illness in animals and people.
Improved processing areas for transported cats and dogs are also planned.
The new indoor arena and new barn will offer more opportunities for horses to be rehabilitated, trained and ridden.
The existing barn will still be used for farm animals and those in need of quarantine or close medical supervision.
Dennison said the project is the culmination of “hard work and big dreams.”
“We began this project with strategic planning with board and staff back in 2013. Capital fundraising began with our ‘Campaign for Changing Times’ in 2017 and now we have lifted the first shovels to begin the construction phase," she said. "We are so excited to begin this new era and so grateful to everyone who has made it possible.”
Dennison said they considered putting the project on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but decided that it would be a better time to get it done because there are fewer people and animals at the shelter now.
“If I had to find a silver lining, that’s it. It makes it safer during this time,” she said.
Work is expected to wrap up by late spring or early next summer.
The campaign led to future commitments to an endowment, which will provide income stability in perpetuity.
According to SPCA officials, the endowment will help support animal care and programming for future generations.
“It’s really gratifying to see the support that the SPCA has in the community,” said K. Joshua Scott, president of the SPCA’s board of directors.