Representatives of Walkin' Pets will select the animal that will be featured on the calendar's cover. They also will choose the winners of the Rescue of the Year and Walkin' Pets "Hero" awards.
All profits from calendar sales will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation.
Because of a back injury suffered 2 1/2 years ago, Tater Tot is a paraplegic and he also is incontinent.
"We don't know what happened," Cook said. "We had another dachshund (in addition to Tater Tot). We would let them out and they would cruise around the yard looking for squirrels and rabbits (to chase).
"One morning Tater Tot came back limping," Cook continued. "He was all hunched up. When we tried to pick him up, he would yelp."
After being examined locally at the Silver Bluff Animal Hospital, Tater Tot was referred to the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Columbia.
"They diagnosed him," Cook said. "He had some crushed discs."
Tater Tot then underwent surgery.
Afterward, the dog's prognosis was promising, but it also included a warning that Tater Tot probably would take a long time to recover.
"They said he had an 80% chance of walking (on his own) again," Cook recalled.
Tater Tot receives acupuncture and laser therapy twice a week at Acupet Wellness in Aiken.
"Without Dr. Mandy DuBose and her staff, he wouldn't be as far along as he is right now," Cook said.