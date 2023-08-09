HOLDERNESS — It shouldn’t take long for the new kid to get his bearings. Not with Ben Kilham, New Hampshire’s resident black-bear rehabilitator and expert, helping him out.
With a presentation by Kilham, the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center on Tuesday welcomed its newest ursine ambassador, a one-year old male known simply as “Bear 2022.”
In keeping with the Science Center’s protocol, Bear 2022 was named after its species and the year it came to the facility. Bear 2022 arrived at the Science Center in late 2022 after it recovered in North Carolina where someone had kept it as a pet.
Gradually, Bear 2022 will be introduced to Bear 2001, an almost 25-year old female, who came to the Science Center 22 years ago as a 2-year-old. Born in captivity, Bear 2001 could not be released into the wild, like the orphans that Kilham rehabilitates, but she is an ambassador for the Science Center, said Eric D’Aleo, a naturalist there.
And now she has a new friend.
Based on the response to Kilham’s presentation, both Bear 2022 and Bear 2001 should expect to see a lot of visitors this year.
Kilham, whose eponymous Kilham Bear Center is located in Lyme, is famous worldwide as a bear listener, although some call him a bear whisperer, too. He has worked with orphaned black bear cubs since 1993 and, several years ago, was invited to China to help that country increase its population of wild pandas.
He told his audience at the Science Center that he got into bear rehabilitation at a time when it was illegal in the Granite State.
Despite some initial setbacks, Kilham was eventually able to rehabilitate bears legally and in 2022, his center helped 138 cubs grow into bears for eventual release into the wild. That number was a significant increase from the previous high of 84 cubs in 2018.
When Kilham said he had rehabilitated and released more than 600 bears overall, the audience applauded, later oohing, ahhhing and laughing as he spoke about the bears he has known and showed photos and videos of them.
“The cubs come to us with very little experience” in being bears, said Kilham, who said that after much study, he realized that to learn more about his young charges, he needed to be more like a mama bear.
A mama bear’s “primary job,” he said, was to walk with her cubs and in that way to expose them to many of the things they will encounter later in their lives.
It was clear from listening to Kilham for even a short while that he holds black bears in high esteem.
The bears he has studied, he said, are “able to make friends with strangers and cooperate with them.”
Black bears, Kilham continued, have “a very special type of social behavior” that, with the exception of human beings, no other animal has.
Nine-hour walks
He spoke about taking nine-hour long walks with cubs and watching how they reacted to the world and how they, being more perceptive, were sensitive to the presence of wild bears outside the large, enclosed area where they lived on Kilham’s property.
“I was able to observe these cubs from a foot away,” said Kilham, who recounted that 27 years ago he forged an ongoing relationship with a then-three pound, six-week old cub he named “Squirty.”
“I saw her two nights ago,” said Kilham, adding that Squirty is “the boss bear” in her home range. She seemingly hasn’t had any cubs in several years, said Kilham, “but I caught her with a male bear this summer” so her days of motherhood might not be over yet.
Based on what he has observed, female black bears are reciprocally altruistic, while males engage in mutualism, said Kilham. He summed up that ”All of this is about access to food.”
An average bear needs to increase its weight by 30% before going into hibernation, but that number rises to 50% for a pregnant bear, he said.
Bears are overwhelmingly herbivorous, he said, although 15% of their diet is ants, bees and grubs. Bears aren’t hunters, but they are opportunistic feeders who won’t pass up a dead fawn they find, said Kilham, and they will occasionally also raid a chicken coop.
Anyone who decides to raise chickens, said Kilham, should immediately bear-proof their hen houses, which is both easy and inexpensive. He bemoaned laws that allow chicken owners to shoot and kill bears but which regulate the hunting of deer that are eating a farmer’s crops.
A large number of the bears at his facility, he said, are there because their mothers were shot and killed after raiding a chicken coop.
D’Aleo said educational programs at the Science Center try to help people “make a connection with the natural world and to navigate it successfully,” to the benefit of themselves and the creatures they may encounter.