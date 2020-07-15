HOLDERNESS — The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center was named Citizens Bank Champion in Action on Wednesday and awarded $35,000 to support its mission of advancing the understanding of ecology by exploring the natural world.
Executive Director Iain MacLeod said the recognition and the funds couldn’t come at a better time for the center.
“It will help us keep the lights on and the animals fed,” MacLeod said during an afternoon awards program that was held virtually. “We are truly honored and delighted to be chosen.”
Like many nonprofits, the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center faces a growing list of challenges as a result of the pandemic.
Quoting singer Vivian Green, MacLeod said, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” The educational facility and zoo, which opened to the public in 1969, is working to do just that.
Joseph Carelli, president of Citizens Bank, New Hampshire and Vermont, said the financial institution launched Champions in Action in 2002 and since then has awarded more than $9 million in unrestricted grant funds to 347 different organizations. More than 53 of the recipient groups are in New Hampshire and have been collectively given $1.5 million to help support their work.
This year’s grant round was focused on environmental science.
Carelli recounted that during a recent trip to Franconia Notch, the Flume Visitor Center and The Basin, he was struck by the number of families out enjoying nature.
“In trying times, what better outlet than where you can visit the natural world,” he said.
MacLeod said there was early concern that the science center would be unable to open this spring.
“Our budget was shot full of holes,” MacLeod said, noting a federal Paycheck Protection loan helped “fill our sails” in May and June.
He credited the center’s board of directors for stepping up and increasing their giving and also expressed gratitude to some longtime donors who followed suit.
As the result of a partnership with the New Hampshire Union Leader, Carelli said, the Citizens Bank Champions in Action award puts an organization into the media spotlight, expanding its base of supporters.
Union Leader President and Publisher Brendan McQuaid, recalled past visits to the science center and said he is looking forward to returning to see new displays, including an expanded raptor exhibit now under construction.
‘Porcupine 13’
The center has 210 acres of fields and forest. In 2019, more than 12,000 students visited and had the chance to walk open meadows, and marsh boardwalks connecting interactive natural exhibits where native animals — including black bears, mountain lions, river otters, bobcats and more — can be seen in their natural environment.
As a result of COVID-19, the center has been offering online education programs. The animal trail is open, with advance ticket purchases required. The center’s popular boat tours on Squam Lake have just resumed, at reduced capacity, following a six-week hiatus.
Audrey Eisenhauer, the center’s education director, introduced “Porcupine 13” to the virtual audience on Wednesday.
The center’s 100 ambassador animals are not given pet names, she explained, but rather are identified by their species and a two-digit number representing the year they first called Squam Lakes Natural Science Center home.
All of the animals at the center were either orphaned or injured and would be unable to survive on their own if returned to the wild, she said.
The center accepts the animals for life, and its staff provides daily care and feeding.
MacLeod said the center has two vans that typically are used to transport ambassador animals and staff to schools, libraries and other venues where they can be displayed as part of educational programs.
For more information on the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, go to nhnature.org.