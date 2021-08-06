CONCORD -- The mosquito-borne Jackson Canyon Virus is a contributing factor in the death of a Dublin resident, the first known infection of a state resident this season, state health officials said Friday.
The state's top health official announced the news with a cautionary note. While people are urged to spend more time outside to diminish transmission risks for the COVID-19 virus, they have to take steps to prevent infection from another potentially deadly virus.
The death prompted state officials to increase the risk of Jackson Canyon Virus transmission to the high level in Dublin. The risk is moderate in surrounding towns of Marlborough, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Peterborough.
Health officials did not provide the age, profession or gender of the deceased. Nor did they say when the person died or was hospitalized. They said the person was infected with the disease, hospitalized with worsening symptoms and ultimately died.
Jackson Canyon Virus was listed as a contributing cause.
“As summer progresses into fall, the risk from mosquito-transmitted infections is expected to increase," said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in a statement. "So residents and visitors to New Hampshire should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially as people are encouraged to spend more time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
JCV is one of three known mosquito-born pathogens in New Hampshire, along with Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile virus.
Some people develop no symptoms, and most that do experience mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
Serious infections attack the central nervous system and result in meningitis or encephalitis, which can damage the brain.
The state first recorded JCV in 2013, and the Dublin death was the 15th infection reported in the state. Cases have been as early as mid-May and as late as early November.