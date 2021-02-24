Donald Bolduc’s life changed when he brought Victor home.
The nearly 4½-year-old medical service dog has watched over the 58-year-old retired Army brigadier general from Stratham since 2018, providing comfort during tough times and alerting him to life-threatening medical emergencies like the heart attack that landed him in the hospital last fall.
Victor was paired up with Bolduc through Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Inc. to help with his diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries suffered in combat, and sleep disorder, but the trained German shepherd keeps an eye on those around him as well.
“Victor has been through a lot of really dynamic situations. He’s helped out a lot of people along the way,” Bolduc said.
In honor of his dedication, Victor was recently named Guardian Angels’ “2020 Service Dog Hero of the Year.”
The award was given through the Williston, Fla., organization, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Bolduc said Guardian Angels has provided more than 500 federally trained and registered dogs to veterans like him.
Victor was picked through a competition with public votes cast via social media.
Guardian Angels congratulated him on his accomplishment when the award was recently announced on its Facebook page.
The organization described Victor as a service dog that has delivered a “beautiful” new normal to Bolduc.
“Whether giving a speech, campaigning, working out or just spending time together with the family, this Super Team shows exactly why we do what we do,” the message said.
Victor has attended more than 1,000 events with Bolduc, which have included appearances in classrooms, conferences, private meetings in homes, traveling around the country to support veterans and accompanying him on the campaign trail during his recent bid for the U.S. Senate.
Bolduc recalled an incident during his campaign in which a supporter with a heart condition had joined him for the day and began experiencing trouble.
When Victor sensed something was wrong, Bolduc approached the supporter and told him that his dog’s strange behavior was trying to tell him something.
Bolduc asked if anything was wrong. The man responded, “Well, I’m feeling kind of fatigued. Oh my God, I forgot to take my cardiac medication.”
“That was an alert to him. He needed to lay down for about 30 minutes to an hour. That’s one of many times Victor has done that around other people,” he said.
Victor is also known for his compassion toward children on the autism spectrum, people with mobility issues, the elderly, and those battling cancer and other health issues.
He stepped in when Bolduc suffered a serious heart attack on Oct. 22
“The night before, Victor was trying to tell me something was wrong. I didn’t know anything was wrong. I just thought he was being extra needy, but at 8 o’clock in the morning I had a serious heart attack,” he said.
As soon as Bolduc collapsed, Victor began nudging and pawing at him as his wife, Sharon, was still asleep.
Bolduc, who was feeling sweaty and nauseous, said he was able to get up and made his way upstairs before collapsing on the bed.
His wife, who is a nurse, awoke and quickly realized he was having a heart attack.
Bolduc said he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury related to his military service and has spoken publicly on the need to do more to care for veterans.
He eventually sought treatment, which he said changed his life.
Having Victor by his side has helped even more.
“When I became a civilian and I retired and I went into this process to get a medical service dog, I realized that the stigma out there was so serious. Not only did I qualify for it medically, but if by Don Bolduc, a former general officer, having a medical service dog is going to give a veteran the courage to go out and get one because it’s a visible sign that something’s wrong, then I feel that I’m serving a higher purpose in getting Victor and that is making people aware and educating people and giving our veterans the courage to go out and get one. They truly do save lives,” he said.