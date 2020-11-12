Londonderry police briefly shut down a busy stretch of Route 102 early Thursday to allow a buck stuck inside a gas station to run free, officials said.
Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said officers responded to the Budget Gas station at 6 Nashua Road (Route 102) around 8 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of an animal inside the facility.
Cheetham said once on site, officers reported a buck appeared to have broken a small window and entered a service bay, but couldn’t find his way out.
According to Cheetham, police shut down both sides of busy Route 102 in the area, then opened a large bay door.
“Once the door was open he went over, looked out and ran off,” said Cheetham.
Cheetham said the deer appeared to be uninjured when it fled.
Cheetham said deer sightings in heavily traveled areas of Londonderry and nearby Derry aren’t that uncommon.
“About 10 years ago, when I was a sergeant with the airport division there were a couple times we had deer looking to get in the large, glass windows near the front of the terminal,” said Cheetham. “They would jump up and down off the curb, jumping into the glass. We would get a cruiser and turn on the flashing blues. That would scare them, and drive them toward Perimeter Road, and they would run off from there.”
Cheetham posted a video of the stuck buck around 11 a.m. Thursday on the Londonderry Police Department's Facebook page. By 4 p.m., the video had 8,400 views.
“I guess it’s going viral,” said Cheetham. “People enjoy a little story like this.”