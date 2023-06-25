Piping plover mom and chick
A piping plover chick, and its mother with its siblings tucked underneath her, relax within the protected area on Hampton Beach on June 17.

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

Efforts to protect New Hampshire’s “iconic” piping plovers are paying dividends again this summer — in the form of cute little fuzzballs.

“Last year, we had 28 chicks make it to flying, by far a record in New Hampshire,” said Brendan Clifford, a wildlife biologist for New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Trained volunteers are needed to help with monitoring the plover chicks, particularly as the beaches fill up toward the end of June. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Brendan Clifford at NH Fish and Game Department at 603-271-0463 or Brendan.J.Clifford@wildlife.nh.gov.

For more information on piping plovers in New Hampshire, visit www.wildnh.com/nongame/project-plover.html.