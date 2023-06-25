Efforts to protect New Hampshire’s “iconic” piping plovers are paying dividends again this summer — in the form of cute little fuzzballs.
“Last year, we had 28 chicks make it to flying, by far a record in New Hampshire,” said Brendan Clifford, a wildlife biologist for New Hampshire Fish and Game.
“This year, we could match or exceed that.”
This is hatching season for piping plovers, a small, migratory shorebird. The birds are legally protected as “endangered” in New Hampshire, and federally protected as “threatened” across their entire breeding range on the Atlantic coast.
Clifford, who coordinates Fish and Game’s piping plover protection effort, has counted 16 nesting pairs so far this season — 10 on Hampton Beach and six at Seabrook Beach. That’s two more pairs than last summer.
To date, he has counted 11 “broods” — pairs of adults that have one to four chicks each. “The other pairs are in either the egg stage or they’ve lost their nests,” he said. Some nests were lost to high tides, but one may have been from a predator, he said.
Piping plover chicks are considered fledged 25 days after hatching, but it can take up to 30 days for some to really fly, Clifford said.
This is a vulnerable time of year for the baby birds.
So biologists from Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put up wooden stakes, yellow ropes and signs around the nesting areas to warn beachgoers to stay away. And in past years, the agencies have asked Hampton Beach officials to postpone some of the weekly fireworks displays during nesting season.
It’s important to protect these birds during the short time they raise their young on our beaches, Clifford said. “They were nesting on the beach for hundreds of years, even before colonial settlements,” he said.
After World War II, people started “flocking” to the beaches, Clifford said. “It’s really the recreation on the beaches, and development on the coast, that have been the demise of plovers,” he said.
The birds are endangered because of humans, he said, so it seems only fair to try to help them. “People aren’t going to leave the beaches,” he said, “so we’re trying to keep them around so we aren’t the cause of another extinction.”
Efforts to bring back piping plovers have met with varied success in some mid-Atlantic states, Clifford said, but “in New England, we’re crushing it.”
Massachusetts now has more than 1,000 nesting pairs along its 1,500-mile coastline, he said. New Hampshire has just 18 miles of coastline, and only three are suitable for piping plover habitat, so the program here is also considered successful.
State and federal agencies have not yet recommended postponing any Hampton Beach fireworks this year, but biologists will closely monitor weather conditions and nesting sites before any planned displays, Clifford said. The agencies also recommend crowd-control measures on fireworks nights.
The danger is highest when temperatures fall below 55 degrees or there’s precipitation, he said. That’s because piping plover eggs need to be incubated at a pretty constant temperature. “If the birds are jumping off (their nests) because of the fireworks, the eggs might die,” he said.
“Or birds can just completely abandon the site if it’s too disturbing.”
The agencies’ recommendations are just that, not mandates, Clifford said, and it’s up to town officials to decide whether to follow them. But if they ignore them and something happens to the plovers, the town could be liable for hefty fines because of the birds’ endangered status, he said.
Piping plovers have few natural predators on New Hampshire beaches, with the notable exception of other birds — crows and gulls.
Gulls tend to be opportunists, eating whatever they come across, but crows are more dangerous to baby piping plovers, Clifford said. “Crows are smart, and they know what they’re looking for,” he said.
In other states, he said, biologists have documented instances of crows watching them work around the nesting grounds. “They have to be careful about walking near nests,” he said. “The crows will learn that these people know where the nests are, and they’ll go and predate them.”
For New Hampshire beachgoers, piping plovers are an “iconic species,” Clifford said.
Plus they’re so darn cute, especially the little chicks hatching this time of year.
Piping plovers “tend to run before they fly,” Clifford said. “Even the adults will run away from predators or draw away predators or people by running instead of flying away.”
“They’re fun to watch,” he said. “I think people appreciate them.”