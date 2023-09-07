METHUEN, Massachusetts — Animal welfare officials face a daunting task — finding homes for hundreds of mice in just a few days.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at Nevins Farm is waiving adoption fees for mice Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, following the surrender of about 500 mice from a single home.
"We're hoping we can do the impossible — find homes for 250 mice in just two days," said Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs. "Our volunteers and staff have rightly started calling this the mouse-pocalypse adoption event."
The farm, at 400 Broadway, received the animals following the surrender of more than 500 mice from a single home in Essex County.
"We have never seen a situation like this before," said Rogers. "We are glad the original caregiver is getting the assistance and are hopeful we never see something like this again."
According to Nevins Farm, the original caregiver has not been charged and is receiving help.
The mice were also shipped out to:
Animal Rescue League of Boston, at 10 Chandler St.
Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, at 171 Union St.
New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham, at 104 Portsmouth Ave.
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, Maine, at 55 Strawberry Ave.
Midcoast Humane, in Brunswick, Maine, at 5 Industrial Parkway
Andover Animal Control coordinated the surrender, officials at MSPCA said.
Nevins Farm's veterinarians neutered more than two dozen of the surrendered male mice. This is not standard practice, according Rogers, but it allows the organization to adopt mice out in pairs.
"The mice are surprisingly all very unique in their coat patterns and personalities," Rogers said.
Throughout the weekend's "Mouse-a-Palooza" event, the typical $15 fee for mouse adoptions will be waived. Nevins Farm is open from noon to 3 p.m.
Nevins Farm will also provide starter kits to the first 75 adopters who take a mouse or pair of mice. The kits are valued at $60 and include a tank, bedding, bottles, bowls and huts.
According to the MSPCA website, mice live about one to two years. The small mammals are fragile but also very social with each other.
The organization suggests setting up a mouse cage with a layer of newspaper, blanketing or other bedding on the bottom of the cage with shredded paper, animal bedding, timothy hay or other materials on top.
Mice like to explore, build nests and chew so other materials such as cotton balls, paper towels, napkins and pieces of cloth can spark their interest.
Mice can also like to hide and explore in cardboard boxes, empty oatmeal containers and even empty tissue boxes.
Mice are omnivores. While "mouse blocks," or other commercial pellet diets are designed for mice, owners can also offer fresh fruits and vegetables as well as occasional high protein treats like egg, mealworms, lean meat, lentils, beans and peas, according to officials at Nevins Farm.