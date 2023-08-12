B iologist Richard Malloy lifts the plastic cover to peer inside a trap — and smiles.
Inside are more than a dozen squirming, writhing American eels, determined to make their way up the mighty Merrimack River to reach New Hampshire’s freshwater lakes, ponds and streams. These youngsters will need a little help from humans to finish their journey — and they’ll get it.
American eels begin their lives in the waters off Bermuda, then travel hundreds of miles in the ocean and rivers to spend their adult lives in freshwater. Years, even decades later, they return to the ocean to spawn and die.
Standing in their way in both directions are hydroelectric dams, with massive walls that block their passage and turbines that can chop migrating eels to pieces.
As part of the federal licensing process, dam operators now are required to mitigate the damage done to migrating fish species on the rivers.
That’s why Patriot Hydro, which operates the Amoskeag hydroelectric power station in Manchester, has installed “eel ladders” to help young eels up and over the dam.
Malloy is the senior compliance adviser for the company, which also operates dams in Lawrence and Lowell, Mass., Hooksett and Bow. As a fisheries biologist, Malloy has studied right whales in the North Atlantic, sea scallops in Georges Bank and tiger sharks in the Bahamas.
Now he’s trying to help save American eels.
This time of year, Malloy said, thousands of young eels are making the perilous journey up the Merrimack. “They’re coming up here to live,” he said.
The “eel ladder” features two long, steep ramps, one on each side of the river, that allow the eels to make their way from the water level to the bank high above. The ramps are covered to protect the young eels from predatory birds.
At the top, the eels drop into traps filled with water.
Every morning, station operator Kevin Allard opens the traps and records data before transferring the eels to a bucket. Then he carries the bucket to the head pond above the dam, and sets the eels free. It’s a simple but elegant solution.
“We count ’em, we size ’em and then we give ’em a free ride to the top,” Allard said, grinning. “And they can continue on their journey.”
Unique life cycle
One recent morning, Allard counted 19 eels in one trap.
Doug Smithwood, a fish biologist for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, works with counterparts at New Hampshire Fish and Game to monitor populations and recommend methods to protect fish species, including American eels — which are fish, not snakes.
Smithwood speaks with admiration about these creatures, which can live for 40 years or more in our lakes, ponds and streams.
American eels, he said, have “an extremely unique life cycle.”
Of all our native fish that migrate between saltwater and freshwater — that’s called diadromous — “this is the only one that grows to sexual maturity in freshwater and then goes to the ocean to spawn,” Smithwood said.
Species such as salmon, shad and herring are born in freshwater and migrate as juveniles to the ocean, but they head upstream to spawn in freshwater.
Matt Carpenter, a fish conservation biologist for New Hampshire Fish and Game, said American eels were once the most abundant freshwater fish species here.
“Back in the 1800s, there were eels all the way up in the Connecticut Lakes, hundreds of miles upstream,” he said.
Eels play a key role in the aquatic ecosystem, Carpenter said, both as prey for fish and birds when they’re young, and as predators and scavengers when they get bigger. “They’re just an important part of the food web,” he said.
Starting in Bermuda
It’s about 140 miles from the mouth of the Merrimack to Lake Winnipesaukee, and eels have to navigate 11 dams along the way to reach the big lake, Smithwood said.
But their amazing journey actually begins far south.
Females lay their eggs in the Sargasso Sea near Bermuda, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes as “a vast patch of ocean named for a genus of free-floating seaweed called Sargassum.” Those plants provide habitat and food for many marine species, including turtles, fish, humpback whales and migrating birds.
After the eggs hatch, eel larvae (leptocephalus) float up the Eastern seaboard on ocean currents “until they reach a state of maturity where they actually will actively start swimming,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Smithwood.
Along the way, as they grow bigger, eels enter riverways — think of drivers taking exit ramps. One of those exits is the mouth of the Merrimack in Newburyport, Mass.
When the eels head in to shore, they turn transparent. At this stage, they’re called “glass eels.”
By the time they reach the first dams on the Merrimack, they’re no longer transparent and are now called “elvers.”
Here’s something people may not know about eels: They can climb.
Smithwood recalled a visit to the Essex Dam in Lawrence one summer night, when migrating eels are most active. “I watched these little tiny eels scaling the face of the dam,” he said. “It’s an amazing thing to see.”
It’s that ability that helped the American eels survive when other fish species were nearly wiped out when dams were built to harness water power, first to run industrial machinery and later to produce electricity.
“They’ve persisted in the watershed from colonial times to the current day,” Smithwood said.
One chance to spawn
Something else unique about American eels: Their gender is not determined at birth.
“They don’t really commit to a sex one way or another until later in life,” Fish and Game biologist Carpenter said.
The eels that move farther up the waterways, where there are fewer of them, “grow bigger and they become females,” he said.
When it’s time for the spawning migration in the fall, “It’s really important for those larger females that can carry tons of eggs to make it downstream,” Carpenter said.
“Their life cycle really depends on … a very large number of returning eels making it back to the Sargasso Sea,” he said. “They only have one chance to spawn, that’s it. If the eel doesn’t make it back, it doesn’t reproduce.”
Protecting eels and other migrating fish species is now part of the compliance rules for hydroelectric companies, Carpenter said. When the hydroelectric stations are up for relicensing, that’s an opportune time to put new agreements in place, he said.
“Part of making money off the river is you have to fix what you’ve broken in the river,” Carpenter said. “That’s the cost of being able to do it.”
“They understand that. That’s part of their business model.”
The fall spawning migration for eels is triggered by heavy rain events, so hydro companies often shut down the turbines for three days after a heavy rainstorm.
At the Amoskeag dam, the operators also have installed metal grates to try to keep the eels away from the turbines and have built chutes to try to steer the eels safely downriver.
When the dams were built, no one thought about the impact it would have on the fish species once abundant in these rivers, biologists say.
“We’re dealing with the legacy of that,” said Carpenter. “For some species, it really hit them hard, like salmon, shad and herring. It basically blocked their migration almost entirely other than some residual populations downstream of the dam.
They’re survivors
American eels have managed to survive.
“They’re a little bit better in dealing with dams because they can climb a wetted surface when they’re young,” Carpenter said. “So they didn’t get wiped out.”
Still, the populations were greatly reduced, he said.
That’s what biologists are trying to reverse, constantly testing new ideas to improve passage for eels and other fish, Carpenter said.
Why all this effort to save these creatures?
“It’s a unique species with an amazing life cycle,” Carpenter said. “We’re trying to make sure that it stays around and is contributing to the ecosystem the way it once did.”
Smithwood said it’s incumbent on people to undo some of the damage they’ve done. “Because all the factors that really have diminished their population are all human-caused,” he said.
There’s evidence that efforts to help the eels are paying off, he said.
One night in 2018 at the Essex dam, scientists counted 65,000 eels. “We proved that they’re there,” he said.
Now they’re aiming to install a new eel “lift” at that dam, with buckets attached to cables that lift the eels to the top of the dam and then pour them out on the upstream side.
Here’s what Fish and Game’s Carpenter admires about these unique creatures:
“Just the way that, despite being dependent on migrating hundreds of miles and only being able to spawn once in their life cycle, they’ve been able to maintain their population for millions of years.”
His federal counterpart Smithwood thinks the same:
“Just their ability to persist in the greatest amount of adversity that’s been thrown at them,” he said. “Things that have removed other species from the environment, and they were able to persist.”