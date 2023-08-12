Doug Smithwood and friend

B iologist Richard Malloy lifts the plastic cover to peer inside a trap — and smiles.

Inside are more than a dozen squirming, writhing American eels, determined to make their way up the mighty Merrimack River to reach New Hampshire’s freshwater lakes, ponds and streams. These youngsters will need a little help from humans to finish their journey — and they’ll get it.

Elvers climbing a dam

Doug Smithwood, a fish biologist with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in New Hampshire, took this photo of young American eels - called elvers - scaling the concrete wall at the Essex dam in Lawrence, Mass.