T. rex strikes a pose

Sue the T. rex strikes a pose in its old location at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois.  

 Antonio Perez /Chicago Tribune/TNS

Long thought of as big and dimwitted, the T. rex might owe its perch as king of the Cretaceous to its brains as much as its jaws and giant teeth.

A study published Thursday in the Journal of Comparative Neurology suggests the dinosaur's cerebrum contained enough neurons to solve problems and even form cultures.