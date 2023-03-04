The Transportation Security Administration has a PSA for travelers with pets: If you are traveling with a furry, feathery or leathery companion, do not send it through the X-ray machine. Take the animal out of its carrier, as you would a baby in a stroller or sensitive film in a camera bag.

“We are seeing more people traveling with their pets and too many people are leaving them in the carrier case and sending them through the machine,” agency spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said. “No living creature, human or animal, needs to be exposed to X-rays they don’t need.”