Fish and Game conservation officers need help finding evidence related to the removal of two piping plover eggs from a nest on Hampton Beach last month.
The rare tiny shorebirds remain on the endangered list in New Hampshire and are threatened nationally.
The eggs, which aren’t expected to have survived, were taken from an active nest on the northern part of Hampton Beach across from Ron’s Landing Restaurant between the evening of Friday, July 15, and the morning of Saturday, July 16, according to the Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program biologists “documented footprints inside the fenced-area starting from the seawall and leading directly to the nest when the eggs were discovered missing,” a Facebook post read.
“The eggs were close to hatching. It’s unfortunate,” said Mike Marchand, nongame and endangered wildlife program supervisor. “The other eggs hatched, I believe, pretty soon after that. It was within a few days.”
Two eggs were left unharmed. The last bird from the nest was considered fledged earlier this week. The birds are considered fully fledged at 30 days, when they can fly away from danger.
Fireworks on certain nights at Hampton Beach the past few years have had to be canceled to protect the nesting birds.
Fish and Game Sgt. Jeremy Hawkes of District 6 said the department’s investigation is based on what state biologists observed on scene. Sand is hard to pull evidence from because it doesn’t stay in place, he said.
The department looked for video footage and investigated the missing eggs before asking for help on Facebook.
“There could be one person out there who feels guilty or someone who knows something,” he said.
The harming, harassing, injuring and killing of piping plovers are illegal with penalties, including time in prison and steep fines.
Despite the two missing eggs, the state reported a record year in 2022, with 14 total nests (eight in Hampton and six in Seabrook) and 28 fledged chicks (16 Seabrook, 12 Hampton), according to Marchand.
This tops last year’s record of 13 pairs of piping plovers nesting and 2019’s record of 20 fledged chicks.
“We’ve been pretty successful in recent years,” Marchand said.
“We hire biologists who actively monitor the nest and set up exclusions in some cases. A lot of it is education through the users down there. Obviously there are a lot of people who use the beaches down there.”
The nesting areas are fenced with yellow ropes to protect the nest from being stepped on or disturbed, according to the department. Most of the eggs were expected to hatch by mid-June.
The spike is attributed in part to fewer people being on the beach during the pandemic, which enabled the birds to nest without disturbance.
Unlike other birds, plover chicks don’t stay in the nest upon hatching and are fully mobile within a few hours, which makes them susceptible to vehicles, beach rakes or trampling by beachgoers and their pets.
Not all the birds survive, Marchand said.
Decades in the making
Efforts to protect piping plovers along the Seacoast has been a priority for New Hampshire wildlife officials for 25 years. The sand-and-white colored birds were believed to be absent from New Hampshire beaches before being discovered nesting again in 1996. Monitoring efforts started in 1997.
“Piping plovers are state endangered and also federally threatened, so they have both state and federal protection status. They receive that because they are imperiled and in need of protection,” Marchand said.
Since 1997, nearly 240 plovers have fledged on the Seacoast. The population along the Atlantic Coast has more than doubled since the bird was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1986, wildlife officials said.
The efforts would not be possible without the partnership with the towns of Hampton and Seabrook, nongame and endangered wildlife biologists, state parks, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and volunteers.
Marchand did not want to speculate why someone would want to take the eggs.
“It is hard to predict what the motivation would be,” he said.
Information on the removal of the eggs may be submitted online at wildlife.state.nh.us/ogt or by calling 1-800-344-4262.