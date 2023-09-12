LONDON - The British government wants to ban American XL bully dogs, a breed responsible for a spate of attacks in the United Kingdom in recent years - some of them fatal - prompting fierce debate over who should be held responsible for pet violence: the animals or their owners.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the breed, known for its stocky, muscular appearance, is a "clear and lethal danger" to people, particularly children. She announced Sunday that she was seeking "urgent advice" on banning the dogs and cited an XL bully attack on three people, including an 11-year-old, over the weekend.