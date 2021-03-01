The New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, which works with marine mammal rescue groups from Maine to Cape Cod, recently investigated the death of a dolphin in the Mill River in Gloucester, Mass.
“When we first saw this dolphin, so far out of its normal habitat, we were concerned it was ill or injured,” Mendy Garron, Marine Mammal Response program coordinator for NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Region, said in a University of New Hampshire news release.
“Unlike coastal bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins rarely come into shallow water," Garron said of the adult male, who was 8 feet long and weighed 330 pounds. "It’s very unusual for one to be alone and so close to shore, although these social animals will leave their groups if they are sick or injured and may seek out a quiet, calm area.”
Shortly after NOAA began observing the dolphin, it was discovered stranded on a mud flat.
“In these situations, we try to balance what we can do for the animal with how much stress we will cause," Garron said. "Common dolphins are extremely sensitive to human intervention and often panic when we try to net or capture them, which can cause them further injury.
"Based on their experience, trained responders knew that moving this dolphin into deeper water would cause it additional stress since it was seeking shallow water. Unfortunately, this is what happened when caring, but untrained, observers dragged this dolphin into deeper water where the dolphin could not keep its head and blowhole above water."
Results of a necropsy performed on the dolphin indicated the animal had a parasitic infection and hemorrhage in its brain, according to senior veterinary pathologist Inga Sidor at the University of New Hampshire lab.
While there is no risk to humans from this parasite, it underscores warnings that the public never interact with animals in the wild that could potentially be carrying parasites and diseases that can be transmitted to humansm the news release said.
“Surveillance of marine mammals — both live and dead — is important, as these animals are sentinels of the health of the marine ecosystem that we share with them,” Sidor said in the news release. “We know diseases can jump species and potentially move from wildlife into domestic animal or human populations, so it’s useful to keep tabs on what’s circulating nearby.”
The dolphin was submitted to the lab Jan. 16 by Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue, the NOAA-designated responder to stranded marine mammals in the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts.
According to Sidor, there was no evidence of major injuries, and the animal appeared in fair condition, nutritionally. Its stomach and intestines were largely empty, suggesting it had not been well and was not eating. The necropsy revealed a small area of discoloration in the cerebellum, a part of the brain responsible for movement and coordination.
On microscopic exam, eggs of a parasitic fluke worm were associated with the hemorrhage and inflammation at the site. The parasite is a relatively common infection of dolphins, porpoises and whales worldwide, according to the news release.
“As this case has shown, the public is intensely curious about these animals, and even if we are unable to save an individual animal, knowing why it died can create an educational moment,” Sidor said
The NH Veterinary Diagnostic Lab serves the state of New Hampshire by providing diagnostic services for the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, & Food, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, state and local law enforcement agencies, veterinarians, farmers, and other state, regional, and federal agencies.