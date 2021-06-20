Why did the deer cross the road? According to research from the University of New Hampshire, to keep going and going and going.
Researchers have discovered the longest distance ever recorded by an adult male white-tailed deer — 300 kilometers, or close to 200 miles, in just over three weeks.
“Deer are one of the most abundant, well-known and intensely managed species of wildlife in the United States,” Remington Moll, assistant professor of wildlife ecology said in a UNH news release. “So, to make this discovery despite the fact that they are so well studied is pretty surprising.”
Researchers said the finding has important implications for deer population management and the transmission of illness, especially chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological ailment.
In their study, published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, researchers analyzed data from GPS radio collars on more than 600 deer in Missouri. One long-distance journey of an adult white-tailed deer stood out for its length, duration and age of the deer.
The buck traveled a distance equal to that between New York City and Baltimore over 22 days by moving an average of 13.6 kilometers per day (almost 8.5 miles), crossing a major river seven times, an interstate highway, a railroad and eight state highways.
To confirm the findings, the researchers surveyed the scientific literature for other white-tailed deer. The deer, known as N17003, stood head and antlers above others; his walkabout was more than 100 miles longer than any other recorded for an adult male deer.
“This extraordinary movement just jumped out from the others we tracked,” said Moll, the lead author of the study. “At first, we thought it was an error. It looks like someone took the GPS collar and drove across the state of Missouri.”
The findings were also remarkable because unlike juvenile males, who move to seek breeding opportunities, adult males tend to stay put. The deer’s journey, which happened in November 2017, took place during hunting season.
“We call this a rare event, but we haven’t been putting collars out for that long, and not in these large numbers,” said Moll. “It’s entirely possible that it could be happening with greater frequency than we’ve known.”
Nearly eight million Americans hunt deer which contributes more than $20 billion to the U.S. economy, according to the news release.
The researchers said that knowing that deer are crossing county or even state lines highlights a need for regional management coordination of the population.