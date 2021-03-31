The bobcat may be stressed out by human activity in residential and agricultural areas, according to scientists with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of New Hampshire.
“Knowledge on how they are learning to live alongside humans will ultimately help us be better and more responsible neighbors of our wildlife species and target conservation efforts in critical areas to sustain healthy populations of bobcats,” wildlife ecologist Rory Carroll, assistant professor of biology at Southern Arkansas University, said in a UNH news release.
Carroll conducted research with Marian K. Litvaitis, professor emerita of natural resources and the environment, and Thomas Foxall, professor of biological sciences, as part of his doctoral research at UNH.
They found that hair samples of bobcats living closer to residential and agricultural areas have higher cortisol levels. According to the news release, all mammals — including humans — release the hormone cortisol into the bloodstream when faced with difficult and threatening situations.
“Under normal conditions, cortisol helps our bodies regulate energy and gives us the resources needed to deal with the stressful situation,” Carroll said in the news release.
“This is a good thing for our bodies — we deal with the situation then return to normal. However, chronically high cortisol levels can worsen individual bobcats’ health and lower reproduction rates of populations.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game and UNH researchers, New Hampshire has approximately 1,400 bobcats.
Small predators such as bobcats and coyotes are the top “apex” predators in the region. As such, they have a large impact on the state’s forest ecosystems, helping sustain balanced wildlife communities of smaller mammals such as rodents, rabbits and groundhogs that can carry diseases and disrupt production on commercial farms and backyard gardens, the UNH news release said.
Researchers also found that bobcat cortisol levels differ in key ways. Males and females had different responses to the landscape, but in general a greater proportion of residential and agricultural land uses was associated with higher cortisol levels.
Larger bobcats had lower cortisol levels. Cortisol in all bobcats was lower in the spring than in the fall. Finally, below-average temperatures in the fall related to lower cortisol levels.
This is the latest research, published in the Journal of Wildlife Management, from this team of researchers, which has been studying bobcat population for years using several methods, including studies of diet and genetics.
“Populations are always changing, and we want to understand what has caused some pretty dramatic rises and falls over the decades,” Carroll said. “Bobcats are currently abundant across the region despite a huge human influence on the landscape.”