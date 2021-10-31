Feeding seaweed to cows is common in the organic dairy industry, but researchers are working to find an alternative that will save farmers money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve milk quality.
University of New Hampshire scientists are sharing two federal grants totaling nearly $13 million, with Agricultural Experiment Station researchers André Brito and Alexandra Contosta leading the UNH portion of both projects, which total $1.5 million.
The agricultural industry is responsible for 10% of the planet’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the EPA. Livestock, especially ruminants such as cattle, represent more than a quarter of the emissions of methane, which is produced as part of the normal digestive processes.
The first project, led by the University of Vermont (UVM), will focus on using different species of seaweed as an alternative feed in organic dairy management. Currently only wild-harvested, dried, ground kelp meal (Ascophyllum nodosum) is widely available.
“Seaweeds are loaded with bioactive metabolites ranging from polyphenols to antioxidants to trace minerals, which may interact to improve animal health and productivity," said Brito, an associate professor of dairy cattle nutrition and management.
"However, there is limited information of which native seaweeds are best suited to be incorporated in organic dairy diets and to mitigate methane emissions.”
The project is particularly important as organic dairy farmers are currently dealing with oversupply of organic milk, tight profit margins, production quotas, and dropped contracts.
“One of the unique aspects of this project is our focus on how seaweed supplements might affect the flow of nutrients from manure to soils and then back to the forages that cows eat," said Contosta, research assistant professor with the UNH Earth Systems Research Center at the Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space.
"It is not known how compounds within the seaweed might change the nutrient profile of manure, which has implications for soil health,” he said.
The second project, led by the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences and Colby College, investigates using algae-based feed supplements in conventional dairy industries.
Previously, Brito and Contosta collaborated with New England scientists on a $3 million grant from the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund to investigate reducing methane emissions of lactating dairy cows by supplementing their diet with red seaweeds native from the Gulf of Maine.
The UNH portion of the research will take place at the experiment station’s Organic Dairy Research Farm in Lee and the Fairchild Dairy Teaching and Research Center in Durham.