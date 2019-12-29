GOFFSTOWN — Zechariah Anderson of Boscawen, a retired Navy first-class petty officer, was deployed three times as a torpedo officer on a submarine and was deployed once for detainee operations in Iraq.
The final deployment left Anderson with post-traumatic stress disorder. For the past 5½ years, he’s been working through it by riding horses at UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
“They’ve been a godsend, really. Ever since I started with therapeutic riding, (UpReach) has given me what feels like another lease on life helping me deal with what I experienced in the military,” Anderson said. “After getting my diagnosis, I’ve had to rediscover myself, and being here at UpReach has helped me work on that.”
Its website says UpReach provides “equine-assisted activities and therapies for veterans and their families.” Earlier this year, the nonprofit was named as a 2019 Champion in Action for Veterans and Military Families in New Hampshire, earning a grant for $35,000 presented by Citizens Bank in partnership with the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Approximately 100 area veterans participate in the program, which is one of just a handful in New Hampshire certified by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship to serve disabled children and adults.
Balancing and counterbalancing while riding the horse builds core strength as well as motor coordination. Individuals also engage in the program for psychological reasons, ranging from discovering or rediscovering a sense of mobility, to building a connection with the animals.
Each person who participates in the program works with licensed clinicians in following a customized therapeutic plan complete with benchmarks and targeted outcomes.
UpReach Executive Director Karen Kersting noted that the therapy is particularly effective with veterans given the martial history related to horses.
“Horses have been part of our military culture since the beginning of time, if you think about it,” Kersting said. “So it only makes sense to me that horses should be part of that healing process as well.”
Being named as a 2019 Champion in Action helped UpReach obtain new equipment such as specialized carts for handicapped participants. Kersting also said the award helped in her efforts to expand the awareness of the program to local veterans.
Citizens Bank New Hampshire President Joe Carelli said the program is an exemplary example of its Champions in Action program, part of the bank’s initiative to enhance quality of life and economic vitality in local communities by providing support for nonprofits.
“Through its program of equestrian therapy, UpReach is helping veterans face challenges, overcome barriers and achieve possibilities,” Carelli said.
UpReach was one of five nonprofit groups to be honored as a Champion in Action in 2019. The other four are The Veterans Group in Pennsylvania, the Veterans Leadership Program also in Pennsylvania, the Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts, and YWCA Rhode Island.
More than 300 nonprofits have received funds through the program, which began in 2002 and has cumulatively given more than $9 million.
