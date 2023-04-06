A vending machine menu offering Asian Black Bear meat, Akita Beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a Soba Noodle restaurant in Semboku

A vending machine menu offering Asian black bear meat, beef and dried mountain stream fish is seen in front of a Soba Noodle restaurant in Semboku, Akita prefecture, Japan, on Thursday.

 IRENE WANG/REUTERS

SEMBOKU, Japan — A remote Japanese town has taken to selling bear meat from a vending machine, sourcing its supply to Asian black bears, listed as a vulnerable species, caught in traps or in the mountains by hunters.

Bear attacks are an increasing problem in parts of rural Japan due to a shortage of food in the forests that brings the animals into inhabited areas to forage.