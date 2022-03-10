NORTH LINCOLN – Victoria, the American black bear that delighted thousands of visitors to Clark’s Trading Post over a nearly 20-year career, is being remembered by her human “mom” for her panache, poise, professionalism and love.
Born on Jan. 22, 1990 at a bear rehabilitation facility in Salem, Ill., Victoria arrived at the Trading Post -- now known as Clark’s Bears -- on May 9, 1990 and was presented to Maureen Clark by famed bear trainer Albert Rix.
“That was the best present I ever got in my entire life,” said Clark on Thursday, three days after what she said was Victoria’s “sudden” death at a Clark-family property in Lincoln.
“She just felt like a daughter to me and there was no question that she felt I was her mom,” Clark said, adding that she took every opportunity to her, “Victoria, I couldn’t love you more if I gave birth to you myself.”
At 32-plus years old, Victoria was Clark’s Bears longest-lived female bear -- a male named “Old Fella” lived to 38 -- in the attraction’s 90 years of exhibiting bears and 73 years of bear shows, said Clark.
After 18 years of being “a show bear,” Victoria lived out her retirement in a habitat to which Clark was a frequent visitor. The two often snuggled in Victoria’s den.
“She would just look in my eyes and know she was loved,” said Clark, with Victoria’s gaze reflecting the feeling back to Clark.
Clark said Victoria was a star on and off the stage, but shone particularly well with an audience.
“In the show ring, she had enthusiasm, exuberance and she’d toss her head back as she was turning and the audience just ate it up,” Clark recalled of Victoria. “She was born to be a show bear.”
Although “petite in size,” Victoria was “a giant “on the stage, said Clark, as well as being her late father W. Murray Clark’s “favorite female.”
One of the last bears trained by W. Murray Clark, he and Victoria had an act in which she stood on a scale and W. Murray would read her weight, according to the Clark’s Bears Facebook page, “and then in a deadpan voice say, ‘but that is Victoria’s secret.’”
While still emotional about Victoria’s death, Clark said she was grateful for and took consolation in the outpouring of kindness in memory of her “daughter” on social media. As of late Friday afternoon, there had been more than 2,000 tweets and 2,000 shares to a post about Victoria’s passing.
Clark has also received flowers in Victoria’s memory as well as numerous phone calls, emails and texts.
Thirty-two is “very old” for a black bear, Clark said, but she nonetheless had hoped that she and Victoria had more time to share.