Video shows goofy bear climb into cab of truck at NH job site to eat worker's lunch By Mark Price The Charlotte Observer Jun 15, 2023 Black bears aren't delicate about anything, so there's humor in the idea one tried blending into a crew installing plate glass.It happened Wednesday, June 14, at a home in southern New Hampshire, and video shows the bear was found in the front seat of an American Plate Glass box truck."American Plate Glass got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in Sunapee," the company wrote in a Facebook post.It's suspected the bear crawled into the cab through an open window. The motive became clearer when workers noticed it was chewing something.It turns out the bear's keen sense of smell led it to one worker's cooler of food, and it was chomping on nuts.Company owner Milinda Stark Scott shared the video on Facebook, joking the bear showed up for work "out of uniform.""The bear was in the van less than 10 minutes. One of my employees jumped up on our box truck to scare him," Scott told McClatchy News.It quickly moved to a nearby cluster of trees and was seen "having a rest after lunch," a photo shows. No damage was done to the truck, Scott said.Sunapee, about 40 miles northwest of Concord, is considered prime habitat for black bears, which are notoriously opportunistic eaters, the state says."Many human-bear conflicts arise when bears frequent properties to access food attractants that are found around homes," town officials report.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.