Ralphie

Ralphie, the 26-pound French bulldog and “fire-breathing demon,” according to his adoption ad.

 Niagara SPCA

Even Ralphie’s advocates admit they don’t have many nice things to say about him. They concede that he’s a jerk, a terror, a demon. They caution that anyone choosing to engage with him should do so at their own risk.

Given that stipulation, his supporters have just one request: Will you please welcome him into your life forever?