LANCASTER -- Intermittent warm weather is causing some of New Hampshire’s estimated 5,700 bears to venture out a little earlier than usual from their dens.
But Andy Timmins, a biologist and the black-bear project leader with the state Fish and Game Department, said there have been only a “handful of sightings” of bears and no reports of bear-human conflicts.
Entering his 25th year with Fish and Game, Timmins, during a telephone interview on Feb. 13, said he was hopeful that despite the temperature fluctuations, winter would “lock in” and the few bears that have ventured out would return to their dens as a result.
Ideally, said Timmins, there’s still plenty of winter left, which should keep bears in their dens until April when their early-season foods -- grasses and greens -- start blooming.
The state’s bears went into hibernation in good shape, able to feed on plentiful acorns well into November, Timmins said. When they come out of hibernation depends a lot on Mother Nature.
“If we get an early spring, bears will likely get active in mid- to late March and I hope winter locks in a little bit and we get some snow because it’s nice to keep bears in their dens until April when things green up, so it’s helpful if they don’t emerge early.”
Overall, bear complaints were down in 2019, in large part, Timmins believes, due to the abundance of the bears’ natural foods and due to Fish and Game’s ongoing education efforts to minimize conflicts with humans.
A growing number of communities around the state have adopted ordinances requiring bear-proofing of garbage containers, he said, and people are also heeding Fish and Game’s recommendations to take down birdfeeders and to install electric fencing around chicken coops.
Those combined efforts, he said, have created a situation where “we’ve actually stabilized complaints,” said Timmins. “We have the same number of complaints that we did in the early '90s but twice as many bears, and a whole lot more people on the landscape. We’ve got more people, more bears but we don’t have more complaints which speaks to the fact that we’ve definitely made headway.”
Complaints may continue to drop, he said, because the state’s current bear-management plan, which expires in 2025, calls for reducing the bear population to about 5,000, which Timmins explained is due to “social carrying capacity.”
“If we’re looking at habitat alone, we could have more bears” in New Hampshire, said Timmins, but 5,000 is the number of bears that has been determined to be optimal in preventing conflicts. He said the reduction of the population will be done through expanded hunting seasons.
As he does annually around this time of year, Timmins appealed to the public to take down birdfeeders by April 1, “but if we get a really early spring with a lack of snow, that date might get pushed up to March 15.”
March through April, he said, is the time many people pick up chicks at their local farm-supply stores “and I’d encourage them to get their electric fencing materials while there so to not have conflict” with bears, he said.