New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking New Hampshire residents to consider avoiding or delaying driving on warm, rainy evenings for the next few weeks, as frogs and other amphibians go a-courtin’.
“Migration to breeding sites can be a dangerous feat for amphibians,” the agency said in a news release.
Over the coming weeks and months, amphibians will begin that migration throughout the state, with most movement coming on warmer, rainy evenings around dusk.
Spotted salamanders, wood frogs, American toads and spring peepers —everyone’s favorite herald of spring — are among the native amphibians that seek out breeding grounds in vernal pools.
That often involves crossing roads.
Melissa Doperalski, a wildlife biologist in Fish and Game’s nongame and endangered species program, spotted her first wood frog of the season on the rainy evening of March 17 in Deerfield.
These are the “early risers” of New Hampshire’s 10 frog species, she said. “That’s the kickoff for the season,” she said. “You can almost predict it the first night you have that warm rain.”
Close behind are the tiny spring peepers, which Doperalski calls “absolutely amazing.”
“They have such a very loud, ‘here-I-am’ voice on them,” she said.
Doperalski said spring frogs and salamanders have only a short span of time to reach the vernal pools where they’ll breed and lay eggs. Vernal pools are seasonal, drying up in the summer months, which has a distinct advantage for these creatures, she said.
“These shallow, temporary pools don’t have natural predators in them,” she said. “That’s what draws these animals into these areas.”
Some frog species will continue calling and breeding into July. But for these early species, the time is now, Doperalski said.
“They need to go in, be able to breed, lay their eggs, and their eggs need to have time to develop, to hatch, to grow and to metamorphosize into young froglets and young salamanders, and then move out of there before that pool dries up,” she said.
“The clock is ticking.”
So that’s why Fish and Game is asking drivers to think about protecting amphibians on those warm, wet evenings.
“Whenever possible, please consider not driving on rainy nights when temperatures are greater than 40 degrees for the next few weeks,” the agency said in its release.
If you have to drive, consider delaying travel time until at least two hours after sunset, or adjust your route to larger streets. Avoid smaller, wooded roads with higher concentrations of wetlands and vernal pools.
And if you stop to assist amphibians across roads, make sure your hands are free of lotions and other chemicals such as bug repellents, Fish and Game said.
Doperalski understands why the sound of frogs calling holds such fascination for us human animals. It represents an awakening from the dark and cold of winter, she said.
“It’s this connection to everything waking up, including people,” she said. “We’re waking up and shaking it off, and it’s spring.”
Besides, she said, “They’re cute little buggers.”
State residents who want to get more involved in monitoring amphibian activity have several opportunities:
• Join the Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program and report findings online through New Hampshire Wildlife Sightings (https://nhwildlifesightings.unh.edu/).
• Participate in a frog call survey (www.wildlife.state.nh.us/surveys/frog.html).
• Map and survey vernal pools (www.wildlife.state.nh.us/nongame/vernal-pools.html).