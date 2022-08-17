NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — "Go away! "Are you kidding me?" were among the phrases shouted by whale watchers aboard the Captain's Lady II on Monday as they looked on with shock and anger as jet skiers and boaters crowded roughly 50-foot-long humpback whales about 90 minutes from port.

"They were pretty much harassing the whales," North Andover resident Melissa Fox said. "It was a very helpless feeling to witness."