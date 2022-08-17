NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — "Go away! "Are you kidding me?" were among the phrases shouted by whale watchers aboard the Captain's Lady II on Monday as they looked on with shock and anger as jet skiers and boaters crowded roughly 50-foot-long humpback whales about 90 minutes from port.
"They were pretty much harassing the whales," North Andover resident Melissa Fox said. "It was a very helpless feeling to witness."
Captain's Lady II captain Chris Charos said he was disappointed to see the jet skiers put themselves and the whales at risk.
"It was pretty disturbing to watch," Charos said. "Going right on top of whales is very unnecessary, uncalled for."
Charos said he and others were able to see the registration numbers of those surrounding the whales and reported them to authorities.
Jennifer Kennedy, executive director of the Blue Ocean Society of Marine Conservation, said boaters should keep at least 100 feet away from humpback whales with 100 yards being optimal.
"It seems to be something that's happening all summer," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said a member of the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based conservation group was also on the Captain's Lady II and texted her during the trip.
"One of the most disturbing trips she was on, she was terrified," Kennedy said.
In July, a humpback whale breached and landed on the bow of a small recreational fishing vessel off the coast of Plymouth. The encounter was caught on video and quickly went viral.
Charos said close encounters between boaters around Newburyport and whales do not happen often as there are rules of etiquette that most mariners follow.
"We're in their backyard, not them," Charos said.
But Kennedy said it is prime feeding season for the whales and they need to eat as many fish as they can before they migrate south for the winter. That need has prompted whales to feed closer to shore, so close that sometimes those fishing on nearby beaches can see them.
Their proximity to shore also makes it more likely they will be surrounded by curiosity seekers, she added.
"People really need to give them space," Kennedy said.