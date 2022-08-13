Do you think your dog’s name or breed is unique or are you part of a larger trend of pet owners with similar preferences in New Hampshire, or perhaps even the entire United States?
To find out, Bark — the company behind brands and services such as BarkBox and Super Chewer — has compiled 10 years worth of customer data and purchasing trends to determine the top dog breed and dog name in every state.
The company determined the most popular dog breed in New Hampshire was the Labrador Retriever, while the most popular dog name was “Charlie.”
Though, New Hampshire wasn't alone in these preferences, it was the favorite of only two other states nationwide, Kansas and South Dakota. Labrador Retriever the top dog breed nationally. The most popular dog name was "Luna", the favorite in Massachusetts, Maine and 33 other states nationwide, according to Bark’s analysis.
The Lab was top dog throughout New England and four out of six had Luna as their most popular dog name. Other than New Hampshire's “Charlie,” Rhode Island's top name was “Max.”
“The data is surprisingly homogenous,” Bark said. “Regardless of region or political leaning, we have commonality in what we name our pups as Americans.”
Pit Bulls were the second most preferred breed nationwide with 21 states having this distinction, along with the District of Columbia, according to Bark. “Bella” was the second most common top dog name with seven states.
Bark’s data also looked beyond just naming and breed preferences, it found that American Staffordshire Terriers, or “Staffys,” are the “most spoiled” breed, followed by German Shorthaired Pointers in second, Bernese Mountain Dogs in third, and Labs in fourth.
The company said it has served over 6.5 million dogs since its launch in 2012 and offers breed-specific food for pets through its brands and services.