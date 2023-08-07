New England Cottontail

The New England cottontail has been declining in its native New England’s landscape.

Bunnies are everywhere in the Granite State, including one species with “the ability to take over” and another that actually is endangered.

See a rabbit in your yard? It’s probably an Eastern cottontail, which are not native to the region but recently have run rampant. The “bunny boom” can be annoying to those with gardens.

For more information go to nhrabbitreports.org