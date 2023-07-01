Anne Bonny

A fter a thousand-mile swim, a 9-foot great white shark named after a notorious female pirate in the 1700s was located off the Rye coast last week, sparking renewed interest in white shark activity in New Hampshire waters.

Anne Bonny, who was tagged by researchers off North Carolina two months ago, was pinged by a satellite last week less than one nautical mile from Jenness State Beach in Rye.

Anne Bonny

Scientists apply tracking tags and collect data from Anne Bonny off the coast of North Carolina in April. This is the same juvenile great white shark that was located via a tracking “ping” about a mile off Jenness Beach in Rye last week.
Chief Scientist Bob Hueter

Ocearch Chief Scientist Bob Hueter helps tag a shark during during a recent expedition. The researchers lift the live marine animals out of the ocean. Once the shark is restrained and hoses of water have been set to enable a continuous flow of seawater over its gills, a researcher attaches trackers and collects samples of blood and tissue. The process takes about 15 minutes.

