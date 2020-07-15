The four piping plover eggs that put the brakes on fireworks displays at Hampton Beach have yet to hatch, raising the possibility that the chicks may have died.
Plover eggs typically hatch in about 27 days, but it’s been more than 40 days and there’s still no sign of any babies, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist Brendan Clifford.
Because the plover nest was located in an area of the beach where the summer fireworks take place, the weekly shows were put on hold to avoid disturbing the eggs.
Piping plovers are a federally threatened shorebird and are listed as an endangered species by the state.
A large area around the nest was roped off and a warning sign was displayed to protect it from beachgoers, who were allowed back on the state’s beaches on June 1.
Wildlife officials hoped the eggs would hatch by the end of June. Once hatched, it would likely take another 25 days before the little ones would be ready to fly away on their own, the experts said.
“They still haven’t hatched and we’re not sure they’re going to at this point. It’s been almost two weeks past the expected hatch date, but they’re still incubating,” Clifford said Wednesday.
Officials aren’t ready to give up on the eggs just yet. Clifford recalled one case where plover eggs hatched after a record 49 days.
“By the end of the week we’ll make a decision on what the next step will be,” he said, adding that if they don’t hatch by then they will be removed.
Clifford said it could take longer for an egg to hatch if the mother plover is distracted and keeps jumping off the nest.
It’s also possible that the chicks died weeks ago and the nesting plover isn’t aware, he said.
Officials believe the plovers nested on the main beach because it was closed during the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, which created a quieter environment. The nest was discovered just as the beach was about to open, forcing a temporary halt to the weekly fireworks.
While the fate of that nest is uncertain, officials reported a successful hatch on another nest near the south end of Hampton Beach in the area of Bernie’s Beach Bar. Of the four eggs that hatched, three of the babies survived and flew off; the fourth disappeared.
Six additional nests with four eggs in each were located in the area of the dunes, which is a common spot for the plovers as it’s quiet and away from people.
Of those nests, two chicks flew away while four others are still growing, but not yet able to fly.
The piping plovers have had better luck at Seabrook Beach, which tends to have less commotion than Hampton Beach.
Clifford said 10 of the eggs from four nests there hatched and the chicks have made it to flying.