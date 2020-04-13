As bears emerge from hibernation and does prepare to deliver fawns, the animals are discovering new territory that was once busy with traffic.
“What I am seeing is that the wildlife in all areas of the world, from everyone staying inside, is making them explore even more than usual. That is what is happening,” said Steven Paul, animal control officer in Bedford where a family of bears has made numerous appearances in recent weeks.
Most bears stop hibernating in March, and because it was a mild winter, some bears emerged earlier this year, according to Paul. In addition, he said deer will be having their babies next month.
“Don’t be surprised if you see them on your front walkway or driveway,” Paul said of the fawns, noting animals will likely be traveling and exploring areas that once were crowded with vehicles but are now quiet because of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
And, with more people out walking around their neighborhoods, it is vitally important for pedestrians to be educated on how to handle the wildlife, said Andrew Timmins, a bear biologist with New Hampshire Fish and Game.
“Obviously, with less people around, critters feel more safe,” said Timmins, stressing bear circulation is highly active right now as the animals search for food. “There is this notion that sows with cubs are an increased danger to people. They are really not. Her normal response when she faces danger is to put those cubs up in a tree. She doesn’t want conflict.”
Timmins is not yet experiencing any increase in calls related to wildlife encounters, but acknowledged there have already been a couple of incidents this spring where goats have been killed by bears in Chester and Croydon.
He is urging homeowners to remove their birdfeeders and install electric fencing to protect chickens, goats and other livestock.
If a person does happen to encounter a bear while on a walk or run, Timmins said to walk the other direction if the bear is far enough away, or let it meander out of the vicinity until moving forward. If the bear is just up ahead, he suggested getting the animal’s attention so that it isn’t startled. If an individual does come face-to-face with a bear, he suggested talking to the animal in a calm voice while backing away slowly.
“They are really not these aggressive animals, but they all need to be respected and treated as if they are unpredictable,” said Timmins.
In Bedford, there is a mama bear traveling around town with three newborn cubs, according to Paul.
“The smaller they are, the cuter they are. These are just itty bitty,” he said of the three cubs. “They are great to look at from a distance.”
Paul said the sow will stay with her cubs until they are 2.
“Unfortunately, everything is being developed and all the wildlife is being pushed out of its habitat and the animals are being forced into suburbia to live with us. It is sad, there is really no place left for them to go,” he said, noting some bears have set up shop under decks and sheds.
The family of bears in Bedford appears to be happy and healthy, according to Paul, who encouraged residents not to get in between the mom and her cubs.
“But, in all honesty, they are more afraid of you than you are afraid of them,” he said. “They are obviously going to defend their babies, but typically they will just turn and run the other way.”
It is not just bear and deer making their presence known this spring. Turtles are also busy laying their eggs this time of year, meaning they will sometimes be found trying to cross busy roadways, according to Judi Lindsey of the Candia Conservation Commission.
The commission is in the process of placing critter crossing signs in areas where the turtles are known to frequent.
“If you see a turtle crossing the road and can safely help them across, please do so -- moving them in the direction they were going,” said Lindsey. “Do not put yourself in danger to do this, however.”