76th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019.

 REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga took to Twitter with a desperate plea on Feb. 26, 2021, less than 48 hours after robbers stole her two French bulldogs and shot the man who had been walking them.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. ... I will pay $500,000 for their safe return," she wrote.