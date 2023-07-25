YELLOWSTONE-BEAR

A grizzly bear at the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center just outside Yellowstone National Park in West Yellowstone, Mont., in 2017.

 Whitney Shefte/Washington Post

A woman was killed in Montana after she encountered a grizzly bear on a trail near Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The victim was discovered on a trail near West Yellowstone, Mont., in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, on Saturday morning "following an apparent bear encounter," according to a statement Monday from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.