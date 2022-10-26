A woman punched a black bear as it attacked her while she was walking her dog in the state of Washington, authorities said.
The woman took her dog out around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
When she was walking her dog, a female black bear began attacking her from behind, deputies said.
She punched the bear multiple times to get way from it, deputies said.
The attack lasted 10 to 15 seconds, leaving the woman with significant injuries, authorities said.
She was taken to a hospital in Wenatchee, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.
Wildlife officers searched for the bear and killed it, officials said.
“When a wild animal attacks a person there are no second chances, we have a responsibility to make sure it doesn’t happen again, it’s really unfortunate circumstance and never the outcome we want,” the wildlife agency’s Capt. Mike Jewell told KOMO.
The bear’s two 9-month-old cubs were taken to a PAWS rehabilitation facility, the wildlife agency said.
The cubs will remain at the rehabilitation facility until they are released in the spring, KOMO reported.
Leavenworth is a popular tourist city in the Cascades, about 135 miles east of Seattle.
What to do if you see a bear
Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. Bears in most attacks are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.
There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack:
Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.
Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.
Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.
Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.
Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.
Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.
Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.
Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.
Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.
Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.