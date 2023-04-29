C onquering New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-foot mountains is a challenge that should be embraced by only the fittest of outdoor enthusiasts.
Especially if you’re only 10 inches tall.
Now Woof the wonder pug has joined the ranks of New Hampshire hikers who have achieved this impressive feat.
Woof is the hiking companion of Erin McMahon, 31, of Belmont.
She and her husband, Derek Barton, adopted the handsome fawn-colored canine eight years ago from a neighbor. The young dog had too much energy around the family’s young children, McMahon said, so they reluctantly gave him up.
The kids had named the pup Woof, and McMahon chose not to change it.
“I think it fits him,” she said. “I can’t imagine him being anything else.”
McMahon grew up with big dogs and was used to taking long walks to give them enough exercise. The slower pace of walks with Woof didn’t feel vigorous enough.
“He walks a little bit slow so I wasn’t getting any exercise,” she said.
On a lark, she decided to walk Woof on the trails in the nearby woods. “We started really short,” she said.
Woof took to it at once.
Next she took him on some shorter hikes, up Mount Major and Mount Kearsarge. “He seems to love it,” she said. “He really kept up and had a lot of energy.”
So they kept going.
McMahon said she didn’t even know about the “NH 48” when they started hiking. “I don’t even think I knew it was a thing,” she said.
When she heard about the AMC’s list of 48 White Mountain peaks that surpass 4,000 feet — and the hiking challenge to complete all 48 — she checked it out.
And that’s when she realized that she and Woof had already hiked 10 of the mountains listed.
“As soon as I found the list, I said let’s try to do it together just for fun,” she said.
“You’re going to be the first pug to do all these,” she told Woof.
And on April 15, she and Woof finished the last hike to claim that title, completing a nearly 10-mile traverse of Monroe, Eisenhower and Pierce.
In 2020, McMahon and Barton adopted their second pug, Lemon. Lemon’s mother and four puppies had been dumped in Colorado and rescued by a veterinary technician. McMahon’s sister is a vet tech at the same clinic and told McMahon about the puppies.
“I want one,” McMahon told her.
She and her husband took a four-day weekend and picked up the 14-week-old pup and drove home to New Hampshire.
Lemon took to hiking right away. “As soon as she was old enough, she started coming along,” McMahon said. “Now I can never leave her behind.”
Lemon is 3 years old now, and has already completed 36 of the 48 peaks.
On the trails, Woof is more of a “mosey-along” fellow who hikes at his own pace, stopping often to sniff, McMahon said.
Lemon is more energetic. “She does zoomies in the woods,” she said. “She loves being out there. She loves the woods.”
Woof doesn’t like getting his paws wet — or dirty.
“He hates mud. Hates getting wet,” she said.
As soon as they’re back in the car, his first task is to clean his paws.
Woof doesn’t really socialize on the trail, she said. “He just walks right past people — unless they’re eating lunch. Then he will never miss an opportunity to ask for food.”
Woof attracts a lot of attention of the trails, mostly positive, McMahon said. “I’ve had a lot of people say, ‘How did you carry him up here?’
“I don’t carry him. He walks,” she replies. “He’s only 22 pounds, but that gets heavy.”
“If he didn’t like walking, I would just leave him at home,” McMahon said. “I don’t need to carry an extra 22 pounds up the mountain.”
McMahon does lift the dogs over streams and over large gaps. Otherwise, they make the treks on their own, picking their own way over the rocks.
“They’re like little billy goats,” she said. “They do really well.”
Woof, who turns 10 in December, has been showing signs of slowing down. “He gets a little bit sorer on the longer ones,” McMahon said.
“If there comes a morning when he stops waking up at 5 a.m. with me, I’ll just leave him at home, and Lemon will come,” she said.
“He’ll probably be relieved,” she said with a laugh.
In a culture that celebrates youth and often devalues old age, Woof may have lessons to impart to the rest of us.
McMahon, who works as a physical therapy assistant, believes that’s so. “I tell people all the time: Being old is not a disease,” she said. “Don’t hold yourself back because the world tells you you’re older.”
So what would Woof tell us if he could speak our language?
“I think he would say: If I can do it, you can do it,” McMahon said.
“Just bring some lunch.”