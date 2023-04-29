Woof.jpeg

C onquering New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-foot mountains is a challenge that should be embraced by only the fittest of outdoor enthusiasts.

Especially if you’re only 10 inches tall.

Woof on Mount Jackson

Well-equipped for the weather, Woof and Lemon hike Mount Jackson.
Woof and Lemon accompany Erin McMahon up Cannon Mountain

On the way up to Cannon Mountain.
Woof and Lemon climb Wildcat

Lemon and Woof hike the Wildcat Ridge Trail to the top of Wildcat Mountain.
